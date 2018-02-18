Warriors rally for win over Grizzlies

West Kelowna scored five times in the third period Saturday at LePage Place to beat Victoria

Willie Reim (left) and RJ Murphy each scored a goal in the West Kelowna Warriors win Saturday over the Victoria Grizzlies. -Image: Julie Pringle/Snap Photography

Heading into the final 20 minutes, it didn’t look good for the hometown West Kelowna Warriors.

But Rylan Ferster’s club responded to the challenege with their biggest period of the BCHL season.

On Saturday ay Royal LePage Place, the Warriors ovecame a 3-1 deficit with five unanswered goals in the third to defeat the Victoria Grizzlies 6-3.

Parm Dhaliwal, Chase Dubois, Chase Stevenson, Willie Reim, RJ Murphy, and Ryan Steele, into an empty net, scored for West Kelowna (27-26-1-1).

Nick Amundrud made 29 saves on 32 shots in the Warriors’ net.

West Kelowna will close out its home schedule on Tuesday against the division rival Wenatchee Wild (36-14-1-4). The game will be broadcast live on Shaw TV Okanagan.

The Warriors will finish the regular season on the road with games next weekend in Salmon Arm and Merritt.

