Warriors sign three for 2018-19 season

Forwards Brandon Dent and Sam Anderson, along with defenseman Declan Douthart have committed to the West Kelowna Warriors for the 2018-19 BCHL season.

All three players made impression on the Warriors’ staff at the club’s annual; spring camp last weekend at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

Dent, 16, spent 52 games with the Cariboo Cougars and was one of most productive forwards in the B.C. Major Midget League. The Prince George native scored 29 goals while posting 41 assists for 70 points in that span. The 5-foot-6, 135-pound forward was second in team scoring for the Cougars during the 2017-18 season with 59 points and ranked sixth overall in the BCMML in scoring.

“Brandon plays a hard, aggressive style on both sides of the puck and can create plenty of offence,” said Warriors bench boss and GM Rylan Ferster. “He’s a skilled, heads up kind of player that will fit in very well to our lineup.”

Anderson, 17, comes to West Kelowna after playing two seasons with the Calgary Buffaloes Midget AAA squad in the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL). The Calgary native suited up in 66 games with the Buffaloes, tallying 25 goals and 33 points for 58 points

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward spent 2017-18 as the captain of the Buffaloes, something that Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Rylan Ferster and the rest of the Warriors staff values very highly, “Sam plays all three zones of the ice extremely well and has terrific hockey sense,” said Ferster. “Being the captain of the Buffaloes last season, Sam possesses outstanding leadership qualities as well.”

Douthart, 17, is no stranger to the Okanagan despite hailing from Winnipeg. The blue liner has played the last three seasons at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL). Douthart played the 2017=18 season with the Midget Prep squad at POE, amassing 2 goals and 9 points in 22 games of action.

Wearing the Warriors crest will be familiar for the 6-foot-0, 165-pound rearguard as he made his BCHL debut in West Kelowna on March 6 in Game 4 of the Warriors first round playoff series.

“Declan is someone who makes a good first pass out of his zone and has plenty of offensive upside,” said stated Ferster. “He’s a slick skater and can make an immediate impact in our league.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.