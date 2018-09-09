Tami Quan Photography

Warriors smoked out by Trail Smoke Eaters

After the Warriors put up a good fight they fell 6-4

Willie Reim’s return to the Warriors lineup still wasn’t enough for a series sweep of the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Trail Smoke Eaters entered Saturday night’s game blood thirsty after a stinger loss in Cominco to the Warriors. Saturday night they came in strong and this time they capitalized on the powerplay with several scoring chances beating Connor Hopkins.

The game started fast and furious with scoring each team picking up a pair of goals each. First goal a fanned on shot from Mack Byers that caught Warriors goaltender Connor Hopkins off guard to give the Smoke Eaters a 1-0 lead. Seven minutes later came right back with a pair of goals from Willie Reim and Sam Anderson only 21 seconds apart from each other.

Story of this game has to be the penalty trouble West Kelowna got themselves into. It started with the equalizer goal from Trevor Zins which went right through everyone and past Connor Hopkins to tie the game up going into the 2nd period. The second period was mainly spend on special teams for both clubs, with the Smoke Eaters capitalizing once again on the powerplay with a goal from Michael Hodge. Hodge recorded two points Friday night in Trail and didn’t look back Saturday in West Kelowna, finishing with three points on the evening.

Related: West Kelowna Warriors owner reinstates fired head coach

With the score 3-2 going into the third, Warriors head coach Geoff Grimwood needed a quick goal early to set the tempo, and a Kyle Chernenkoff penalty for the Smoke Eaters was just what the doctor ordered. Chase Dubois was able to connect with his first of the season to tie the game up at three. Only eight seconds later Kent Johnson stormed the Warriors goal and regained the one goal lead for the Smoke Eaters. At the 16 minute mark the Smoke Eaters added to their lead with yet another powerplay goal courtesy of defenseman Jeremy Smith.

Related: Warriors to be ‘jewel of the league’ this season

The Warriors would try and make it interesting late in the game with a Parm Dhaliwal tally, but it was too late. Hayden Rowan finished off his stellar evening with his second of the season and fourth point of the night, giving the Smoke Eaters that much needed insurance to pick up the win. Things went from bad to worse late when the Warriors had the extra attacker out and a deflection from a point shot hit forward Mike Hardman in the face. The 19 year old receives some stitches but looks like he doesn’t require any dental or orbital work. Hardman’s status for next week is uncertain.

The game finished up with a 6-4 victory for the Trail Smoke Eaters splitting the weekend home at home.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets get lost in the smoke

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets get lost in the smoke

The Rockets fell to the Kamloops Blazers Saturday Night

Lake Country camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 50 years

Camp Winfield started in 1968, thanks to the local Lions Clubs

ArtWalk kicks off in Lake Country

The 25th annual art event is held at the Community Complex

Trans Mountain Pipeline protesters gather outside Kelowna MP’s office

Called Rise for Climate, the protest was held Sept. 8

Cyclists ride in Kelowna to defeat MS

The annual MS Bike Okanagan Experience kicked off Saturday

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Serena Williams loses game for arguing during US Open loss to Osaka

Tennis star called the umpire a ‘liar’

Helicopters holding fire that’s crossed into Canada at avalanche path

Dry and windy conditions Friday afternoon pushed the Boundary Wildfire north across the border

Mann Cup: Burrards bow again in Game 2

Fall 10-1 to Lakers in Peterborough

Yoga and understanding two key elements of Penticton Recovery Day

The first annual event was held in Gyro Park on Sept. 8

Smooth sailing for day one of Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

The nice weather and clear skies made for a favourable day of competition on Skaha Lake

Most Read