The West Kelowna Warriors (in white) will look to bounce back tonight after dropping the opener in their best of seven, first-round BCHL playoff series Friday night.

Warriors to be ‘jewel of the league’ this season

West Kelowna majority owner says fans will be impressed this season

The West Kelowna Warriors started off their season with news that Rylan Ferster, general manager and head coach left the team before players hit the ice for another season.

However, new majority owner, Kim Dobranski says that the Warriors will be better than ever this season after Ferster made sure to stack the team with all-stars before his departure.

Related:Fertser steps down as Warriors’ coach and GM

“Rylan is a strong man of character, he wanted to leave behind a great product for the city,” Dobranski said. “I am very excited about this season, we have worked hard and have a strong roster.”

Looking to skate hard on the ice are veterans and heavy hitters, Matt Kowalski, Willie Reim, Bennett Norlin, Chase Dubois and Cavin Tilsley will be the ones to watch after playing strong during the exhibition games. Newcomer Mason Richey, from Terrace will round out the team.

Related: West Kelowna Warriors name new play-by-play broadcaster

Dobranski has been implementing a rebrand for the West Kelowna Warriors for the past two years in hopes of making each player a household name. Improving game experience and atmosphere by working alongside sponsors to fill the bleachers.

“Christmas will be our judge, and by that time we will be the jewel of the league. People will wonder how we were able to turn around this franchise so quick,” Dobranski said.

The Warriors will face off against the Trail Smoke Eaters Aug. 31 at Royal LePage Place at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

Just Posted

West Kelowna may have new city hall in 2027

West Kelowna council has approved a 10-year plan to finance the construction

Kelowna pharmacists play key role in distribution of naloxone kits

Some may even witness overdoses and have to administer the kits themselves

Warriors to be ‘jewel of the league’ this season

West Kelowna majority owner says fans will be impressed this season

Multiple vehicle crash Northbound Highway 97 and Higway 33

Two of the three lanes are open, traffic moving slowly

Kelowna Fringe Festival fast approaching

A Taste of Fringe ignites the Rotary Centre Sept. 22

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

South Okanagan family still reeling from son’s overdose death

Lezard and Ward are still reeling after their son, Aaron, overdosed from fentanyl

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

Most Read