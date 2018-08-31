Warriors to be ‘jewel of the league’ this season

The West Kelowna Warriors (in white) will look to bounce back tonight after dropping the opener in their best of seven, first-round BCHL playoff series Friday night.

The West Kelowna Warriors started off their season with news that Rylan Ferster, general manager and head coach left the team before players hit the ice for another season.

However, new majority owner, Kim Dobranski says that the Warriors will be better than ever this season after Ferster made sure to stack the team with all-stars before his departure.

“Rylan is a strong man of character, he wanted to leave behind a great product for the city,” Dobranski said. “I am very excited about this season, we have worked hard and have a strong roster.”

Looking to skate hard on the ice are veterans and heavy hitters, Matt Kowalski, Willie Reim, Bennett Norlin, Chase Dubois and Cavin Tilsley will be the ones to watch after playing strong during the exhibition games. Newcomer Mason Richey, from Terrace will round out the team.

Dobranski has been implementing a rebrand for the West Kelowna Warriors for the past two years in hopes of making each player a household name. Improving game experience and atmosphere by working alongside sponsors to fill the bleachers.

“Christmas will be our judge, and by that time we will be the jewel of the league. People will wonder how we were able to turn around this franchise so quick,” Dobranski said.

The Warriors will face off against the Trail Smoke Eaters Aug. 31 at Royal LePage Place at 7 p.m.

