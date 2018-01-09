The West Kelowna Warriors finished off their road trip with a win at Alberni Valley. -Image: Contributed

Warriors visit Wild for weekend set

West Kelowna takes two-game BCHL win streak south for games Friday and Saturday

With back-to-back wins under their belt, the West Kelowna Warriors will head south of the border this weekend for a pair of games against the Wenatchee Wild.

The BCHL Interior Division rivals will face off Friday and Saturday at the Toyota Center, the last of five consecutive road games for the Warriors to kick off 2018.

The Wild (25-12-2-1) sit second in the division, tied with Trail, while the Warriors (20-18-1-1) are in fifth spot, 11 points back of Wenatchee.

West Kelowna is coming off three games in three nights on Vancouver Island, the last two resulting in victories.

After a 4-3 win Saturday in Nanaimo, Rylan Ferster’s club won by the same score Sunday afternoon over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Cavin Tilsley, with his second winner in as many days, broke a 3-3 tie with his seventh of the season at 14:53 of the third.

Nik Amundrud earned his ninth win of the season with 22 saves in the West Kelowna goal, including a big right pad stop early in the third period to keep the game tied.

Max Bulawka, RJ Murphy and Wyatt Head also scored for the Warriors.

The Warriors next home action is Tuesday, Jan. 16 against the Vernon Vipers. Face off at Royal LePage is 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets dealing ahead of WHL trade deadline

Just Posted

Council not happy with high-profile Kelowna development

The Central Green project was to be “iconic.” Instead, according to council, it’s “utilitarian”

Update: Kelowna city council votes to pay for new big-ticket biffy

The city will spend $674,000 to replace the washrooms at popular Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

Smart phone thief strikes at bus stop

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating after a woman had her phone stolen out of her hand

Cops find fentanyl and more after traffic stop

Kelowna cops were alerted to an erratic driver and seized a variety of narcotics

Police seek additional victims of ‘suspicious circumstances’

Kelowna RCMP say two men tried to open the doors of a mini-van while it was moving

Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Take a look a this pilot’s video of a plane landing in Kelowna

Letter: Fletcher’s Site C column not reality

As things stand now if the Site C dam proceeds, First Nations’ rights are not being respected?

Rockets dealing ahead of WHL trade deadline

Kelowna acquires a prospect from Lethbridge, a brother of one of their current prospects

Load spilled on Highway 97

Accident in Vernon sees logging truck load strewn across road

Heat fall to ‘Wolves, Huskies up next

UBCO basketball teams are home this weekend to Saskatchewan

Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Most Read