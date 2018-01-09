Warriors visit Wild for weekend set

The West Kelowna Warriors finished off their road trip with a win at Alberni Valley. -Image: Contributed

With back-to-back wins under their belt, the West Kelowna Warriors will head south of the border this weekend for a pair of games against the Wenatchee Wild.

The BCHL Interior Division rivals will face off Friday and Saturday at the Toyota Center, the last of five consecutive road games for the Warriors to kick off 2018.

The Wild (25-12-2-1) sit second in the division, tied with Trail, while the Warriors (20-18-1-1) are in fifth spot, 11 points back of Wenatchee.

West Kelowna is coming off three games in three nights on Vancouver Island, the last two resulting in victories.

After a 4-3 win Saturday in Nanaimo, Rylan Ferster’s club won by the same score Sunday afternoon over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Cavin Tilsley, with his second winner in as many days, broke a 3-3 tie with his seventh of the season at 14:53 of the third.

Nik Amundrud earned his ninth win of the season with 22 saves in the West Kelowna goal, including a big right pad stop early in the third period to keep the game tied.

Max Bulawka, RJ Murphy and Wyatt Head also scored for the Warriors.

The Warriors next home action is Tuesday, Jan. 16 against the Vernon Vipers. Face off at Royal LePage is 7 p.m.

