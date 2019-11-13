Canadian television presenters Don Cherry, left, was fired by Sportsnet on Nov. 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

WEB POLL: Do agree with Sportsnets firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Take the poll, have your say

Don Cherry was fired from his position on Hockey Night in Canada on Nov. 11 because of a controversial comment he made during Coach’s Corner last Saturday.


The 85-year-old Cherry, who is a former National Hockey League coach, said he is seeing fewer people wearing the Remembrance Day poppies to honour war veterans and singled out Toronto immigrants in particular.

READ MORE: Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

“You people, you come here… and you love … our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you could pay a couple of bucks for a poppy or something like that … These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price,” he said during the segment.

READ MORE: Online backlash against Don Cherry for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

Sportsnet said in a statement that “following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

So we want to know, do you think Sportsnet was right in firing Don Cherry? Let us know your thoughts!

– with files from The Canadian Press

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant
Next story
Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

Just Posted

New era for West Kelowna Warriors with new ownership, management and culture

The Warriors’ revealed the team’s new president and outlook for remainder of the season

World’s largest Indigenous tourism conference hits Kelowna

The Syilx, Nlakápamux and Secwépemc Nations are hosting the 2019 IITC

Canadian Mental Health Association launches Kelowna initiative to improve workplace mental health

Known as “Thoughtfull” the initiative aims to work with employers to create a healthy workplace

Kelowna’s non-profit community coming together to celebrate National Philanthropy Day

National Philanthropy Day is celebrated Nov. 15

Kelowna Skating Club soars as skaters advance to national championships

The club performed well at this past weekends BC/YK Sectional Championships at the CNC

VIDEO: Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

Staight from DeHart

New restaurant takes on Mediterranean flavour

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

WEB POLL: Do agree with Sportsnets firing of Don Cherry for ‘you people’ comment?

Take the poll, have your say

Campaign lights up support for North Okanagan healthcare

The goal is to raise $275,000 towards urgently needed equipment at the hospital

“I thought, enough is enough”: B.C. teen takes on bullies through social media

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

Audit finds Canada’s fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run

Three men have now died as a result of the fatal collision on Nov. 3

Most Read