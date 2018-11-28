50/50 tickets will be available from home for all Canucks home games continuing past Nov. 27. Photo: Devin Manky/Courtesy Photo

UPDATE: West Kelowna man wins Canucks 50/50 prize: “I can’t believe this”

Gordon Schimpf has reportedly won the prize of just over $700,000

Gordon Schimpf of West Kelowna has reported to have won the large prize. Schimpf reportedly bought the ticket through the online 50/50 service the Canucks offered for the home game against the LA Kings on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Schimpf said he’s still wrapping his head around it.

“I was at home sleeping when they called Tuesday night. My wife said to me, ‘you may want to take this call,’” Schimpf recalled. “I usually watch the (Canucks) game from home and luckily I was reminded to buy the online 50/50 tickets. We usually buy 50/50 tickets at Rockets games or wherever, but I still can’t believe this.”

Schimpf has a glass business in Westbank, a job he planned to retire from in the next year.

“This is going to make it that much easier. We’re going to get some medical help for my wife and then retire from the business which I will leave to my daughter.”

A minimum prize was set at $500,000 that was set up by Ascend FS, but the total surpasses that by just over $200,000. The other half of the 50/50 will go to charities supported by the Canucks.

RELATED: Kelowna residents can join 50/50 raffle at Vancouver Canucks game

“Thank you to Ascend FS for their incredible support and to Canucks fans all over BC who helped make tonight’s record 50/50 raffle possible,” said Paolo Aquilini, President of the Canucks for Kids Fund. “It was one of the most exciting nights we can remember. The biggest winners are the children and families from the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.”

Its believed to be the biggest 50/50 prize in history. At $706,815, it surpasses the previous record that was set on Apr. 5 at the Sedin twins’ final Canucks game.

Schimpf will visit the Canucks organization next week for some photoshoots and celebration.

