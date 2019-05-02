West Kelowna’s Mackenzie Schwinghamer just finished an impressive 2018/2019 season. Photo: Facebook

West Kelowna moguls star recharges with brief off-season

Mackenzie Schwinghamer is looking to build off her succesful 2018/2019 season

After a successful finish to her 2018/2019 season, Mackenzie Schwinghamer has a brief rest period before picking right back up where she left off.

The 20-year-old moguls star will be starting her off-season training come July, and will continue to push towards next season’s NorAm tour and Canadian selections.

Schwinghamer said she knows where her sights are for this upcoming season.

“I hope to make the Canadian team, I just missed it this year. I’m a little behind due to injuries, but once I’m fully recovered, I will be above anyone else,” she said.

READ MORE: Kelowna bobsledder looks to bridge financial gap

Schwinghamer has been competing since she was 10 years when she was just starting out at Apex Moutain Resort.

The Mount Boucherie grad was packing on the accolades this season. She won the Canada Cup in Quebec in 2019, finished as the top Canadian just below the national team in the NorAm tour, and won the gold medal at the moguls event at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

She said that she’s excited that she’s moving up on the list of so many successful athletes that live and train in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Kelowna volleyball club nets provincial bronze medal

But the training doesn’t come easy she said, or cheap. Athletes training to join professional tours, or crack national team rosters, need to promote and get sponsorship to minimize the financial burden.

Local businesses have been important for Schwinghamer’s success.

“I’m so grateful, because I wouldn’t be able to do this sport without their support,” she said.

“I love the sport so much, and it’s definitely a hard road. With every success I have I move forward, and the support, it really motivates me.”

The West Kelowna Warriors hockey franchise, as well as ZipLineSki, have helped Schwinghamer through the past seasons, but she also takes her promoting upon herself and hosts a fun yearly fundraiser.

READ MORE: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Schwinghamer’s focus is currently on maximizing her two months of rest before training starts. But her main focus, the one that keeps her motivated and dedicated, is an event just under three years from now.

“Move on to the world cup tour, and then hopefully on to the Olympics.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Just Posted

Blaze destroys home on Westside Road

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Kelowna golf course adds food bank donation to May social

Kelowna Golf and Country Club wants to help restock the Central Okanagan Food Bank

UPDATE: Alleged baby-snatcher sent for psych assessment

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Suspicious motorist in Lake Country prompts RCMP warning

Two reports of suspicious adult male approaching young women in Lake Country

Human remains discovered in burned truck outside of Oliver

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Rainbow trout are in Polson Park’s pond for the free fish for kids

A thousand rainbow trout are ready to be caught for dinner

Victoria-area woman breaks arm, celebrates 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read