West Kelowna’s Jake Harrison. - Image: West Kelowna Warriors

West Kelowna product commits to NCAA

As playoffs open, local product has committed to the University of Michigan Wolverines

West Kelowna’s Jake Harrison has found his next hockey team.

The West Kelowna Warriors announced this week that Harrison, 18, has committed to the University of Michigan Wolverines for the 2019/20 season.

Harrison is a veteran of 164 regular season BCHL games, tallying 18 goals and 83 points during his two and a half seasons in the league to go along with 177 penalty minutes. In 56 games this season, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound blueliner has registered 8 goals and 33 points along with 94 penalty minutes.

The West Kelowna native has plenty of playoff experience as well, getting into 39 total playoff games between the BCHL, Western Canada Cup and RBC Cup, scoring three goals and 13 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes.

“Jake has been a great player here from day one,” said Warriors’ head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster, “He played key minutes for us when we won the RBC Cup and that hasn’t changed over the last two seasons. His competitive nature is what makes him special.”

“It’s a great opportunity for me to head to Michigan and pursue my hockey career and academic career with the Wolverines,” said Harrison.

Meanwhile the Warriors open their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series against the Trail Smoke Eaters tonight at Cominco Arena where games one and two will take place. West Kelowna returns to home ice for games three and four on Monday and Tuesday.

Previous story
Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’
Next story
BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

Just Posted

Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

‘Slicker than snot on a doorknob,’ warns 4-wheel drive enthusiast

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

Updated: Rock slide on Highway 97 near Peachland slows traffic

Slide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Kelowna school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Threat made to Peachland mayor removed from Facebook

Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Sikhism in the Central Okanagan

The Capital News visited the Okanagan Sikh Temple in Rutland

Letter: Peachland group says mayor playing politics

Friends of Beach Avenue say they don’t condone bullying or violence

Initiative aims to solve child care labour shortage

Child Care Labour Market Initiative in Kelowna is aiming to help a shortage of educator assistants

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

Letter: Notley, Trudeau bullying B.C. on pipelines

Kelowna letter-writer says Rachel Notley, Justin Trudeau, and big oil are bullying the B.C. NDP

West Kelowna product commits to NCAA

As playoffs open, local product has committed to the University of Michigan Wolverines

Most Read