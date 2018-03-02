West Kelowna product commits to NCAA

As playoffs open, local product has committed to the University of Michigan Wolverines

West Kelowna’s Jake Harrison has found his next hockey team.

The West Kelowna Warriors announced this week that Harrison, 18, has committed to the University of Michigan Wolverines for the 2019/20 season.

Harrison is a veteran of 164 regular season BCHL games, tallying 18 goals and 83 points during his two and a half seasons in the league to go along with 177 penalty minutes. In 56 games this season, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound blueliner has registered 8 goals and 33 points along with 94 penalty minutes.

The West Kelowna native has plenty of playoff experience as well, getting into 39 total playoff games between the BCHL, Western Canada Cup and RBC Cup, scoring three goals and 13 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes.

“Jake has been a great player here from day one,” said Warriors’ head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster, “He played key minutes for us when we won the RBC Cup and that hasn’t changed over the last two seasons. His competitive nature is what makes him special.”

“It’s a great opportunity for me to head to Michigan and pursue my hockey career and academic career with the Wolverines,” said Harrison.

Meanwhile the Warriors open their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series against the Trail Smoke Eaters tonight at Cominco Arena where games one and two will take place. West Kelowna returns to home ice for games three and four on Monday and Tuesday.