West Kelowna SFU star receives all-conference honour

Sebelt finished his career with 98 catches for 1,317 yards, and nine touchdowns in 32 games.

A West Kelowna native has been recognized for his successful senior season for Simon Fraser University (SFU).

Ethan Beselt, a wide receiver for the SFU Red Leafs, was named a Lone Star Conference All-Conference Honourable Mention.

Beselt received the honour on Senior Day last Saturday, Nov. 19, when the Red Leafs beat the West Texas A&M Buffaloes, 46-14 in NCAA Division II action. In the game, Beselt made nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the final game of the regular season.

In six games this season, Beselt has made 32 catches for 541 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also played a part of the special teams duties at points during the season for SFU, with two kickoff returns for 104 yards and three punt returns for 10 yards.

For his university career, he’s made 98 catches for 1,317 yards, and nine touchdowns in 32 games.

The Mount Boucherie Secondary graduate spent his whole post-secondary football career with the Red Leafs.

Beselt and the Red Leafs finish their season on Friday, Dec. 2 when they take on the UBC Thunderbirds in the annual Shrum Bowl. Kick off is at 7 p.m. at SFU Stadium.

