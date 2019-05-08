West Kelowna Warriors add 2 to roster

The new Warriors will join the team for the 2019/2020 season.

West Vancouver Academy’s Ryan Upson, 18, has committed to the West Kelowna Warriors for the 2019/2020 season. Photo: Tom Gould Photography

The West Kelowna Warriors have made two additions to their roster as the team continues to rebuild this off-season.

Goalie Evan Fradette and forward Ryan Upson have committed to the Warriors for the upcoming 2019 season, as they look to fill gaps left by Warriors players moving on-wards to university.

Fradette, who played the last two seasons in the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL), said he’s excited to make a move to the West Kelowna BCHL team.

“I have heard nothing but good things about the BCHL,” stated Fradette. “West Kelowna is a beautiful place to live and it’s always been circled on my list of potential teams.”

Head coach Brandon West said the team is happy to have Fradette, who was the AMHL’s playoff MVP last season.

“Evan is coming off a tremendous season and we look forward to continuing his development here,” said West. “Evan is a big game goaltender who has the ability to make a real name for himself. His attitude and dedication to the position is what I really like about him. He wants to be in the net and give his team a chance to win every game.”

Fradette was a fifth round pick in the WHL draft, but elected to go with the college route.

West Vancouver Academy’s Upson will slot into the Warriors’ forwards next season. He played nine games with rivals’ Vernon last year, grabbing one assist, but wanted to commit to West Kelowna.

“Coach West coming to West Kelowna this year was the reason why I committed here,” said Upson. “I’ve heard great things about West through others guys in the league and I think next years to come will be super exciting hockey in West Kelowna.”

Upson had 18 goals and 42 assists in 32 games in 2018 in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

West said that he’s developed into a good two-way player.

“Ryan is going to have a bright future with us here in West Kelowna. Ryan is a 200 foot player that competes hard and plays the game the right way,” said West.

“He has produced every season through midget and has a skill set that will compliment his line-mates well.”

Warriors season tickets are now available for the 2019/2020 season at westkelownawarriors.ca.

