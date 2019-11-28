The West Kelowna Warriors acquire former Chilliwack Chiefs forward Carter Wilkie in a trade on Nov. 28. (Photo: garreyy James Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors make roster changes with mid-season trades

Warriors acquire Carter Wilkie from the Chilliwack Chiefs and trade away Brandon Dent

The West Kelowna Warriors made some changes to their roster on Thursday.

In two separte moves on the day, the Warriors acquired 19-year-old Carter Wilkie from the Chilliwack Chiefs in exchange for 20-year-old Trevor Adams. Then shortly after, West Kelowna dealt forward Brandon Dent to the Nanaimo Clippers in exchange for future considerations.

During his 27 games with the Chiefs this season, Wilkie has totaled two goals and 12 assists.

“We look forward to adding Carter to our roster”, said Warriors’ head coach Brandon West.

“He is an impact player who will help us at centre right away. He has a good skill set to go along with his vision and hockey IQ.”

Wilkie said that he’s excited for the new opportunity in West Kelowna and promises Warriors’s fans a skilled player that will bring a high level of energy to every game.

During the 2018-2019 season with the Chiefs, Wilkie had 12 goals and 24 assists.

Adams leaves the Warriors after amassing nine points in 21 games.

“His leadership, character and abilities will be missed here and we wish him all the best in Chilliwack,” said West.

Dent leaves the Warriors after notching 21 points in 28 games. Dent was also the Warriors’ point leader this season.

West Kelowna returns to the ice Friday night at Royal LePage Place when they host the Powell River Kings.

Most Read