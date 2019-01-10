West Kelowna Warriors add offence at trade deadline

After their fifth straight loss on Jan. 7, the West Kelowna Warriors addressed the need for offence at the BCHL trade deadline early Thursday afternoon. The team added two forwards with Quinton Waitzner from the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos and Garrett Worth from the Prince George Spruce Kings.

“The addition of both Quinton and Garrett adds to our already deep group of forwards,” said Warriors head coach and general manager Geoff Grimwood. “Both acquisitions help in making our group deeper from one to thirteen up front and gives us more options with the lineup going forward.”

The Warriors added Waitzner after he was released from the Broncos earlier this season. He has only two assists in 34 games, but brings size, strength, and experience to the fold. The Warriors received Worth from the Spruce Kings in exchange for future considerations. Worth has played just seven games in the BCHL this season and has two assists.

“We like Quinton for the size and strength he brings as well as a strong background in being a top penalty killer. Garrett is someone who possesses a ton of skill and he sees the game very well. We expect both of these players to be major factors leading up to and in our playoff push this season.”

The Warriors look to break the losing streak with a match up in Merritt Friday night.

