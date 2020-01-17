West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Skyer Cameron. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors aim to continue first 3-game winning streak since 2018

The Warriors host the Surrey Eagles Friday night looking for win No. 4

For the first time since December of 2018, the West Kelowna Warriors are on a three-game winning streak.

After a 6-2 win over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Jan. 12, the Warriors offence and goaltending has been clicking with 16 goals for and only six goals against during the hot streak.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warriors player nominated for NCAA top award

West Kelowna will aim for their fourth in a row Friday night when they host the Surrey Eagles at Royal LePage Place. The Eagles sit in a similar spot as the Warriors in the BC Hockey League standings with a young roster and a close-to-the-bottom of the standings rankings. The two teams last met in November where the Eagles picked up a 2-1 win.

With just over a month of the regular season remaining, the Warriors’ streak has come at the ideal time as the team looks for momentum heading into the post-season.

Warriors’ goalie Johnny Derrick has been stellar in the three-game winning stretch making 104 saves. Deegan Mofford and Nick Ardanaz have helped lead West Kelowna as the two combined for four points in the victory over the Bulldogs last week.

West Kelowna is expected to announce three new alternate captains Friday night as the new and young players come into roles of responisbility for the Warriors.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

