West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers meeting for the second time in five days

The West Kelowna Warriors are looking to make it four wins in a row as they take on the Vernon Vipers for the second time in five days on Tuesday night.

On Friday night (Nov.4), the Warriors won a back-and-forth game against the Vipers 4-3. West Kelowna then went on to beat the Merritt Centennials 8-1 on Saturday night.

The Vipers are coming off a 2-1 win over the Chilliwack Chiefs, also on Saturday night.

Going into Tuesday night, the Warriors are sitting in second place in the Interior Division with a 11-2-2-0 record. Vernon is sixth in the division with a 7-7-0-1 record.

Tuesday night’s matchup is the second of five meetings in the season series betwen the division rivals.

Puck drop at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna is set for 7 p.m.

