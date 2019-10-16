West Kelowna Warriors owner Kim Dobranski (left) and former head coach and general manager Geoff Grimwood. (Photo: Alistair Waters - Capital News)

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

The British Columbia Hockey League will be taking over ownership of the West Kelowna Warriors.

Owner Kim Dobranski is selling the team back to the BCHL after nearly three seasons of ownership. Dobranski said that the sale came at the right time.

“It was the right deal at the right time and it made sense for everybody,” Dobranski said.

The Warriors have been infamously discussed on the Westside with reported issues among the coaching staff, business partners and city hockey leagues.

While Dobranski admits there have been bumps on the road, they weren’t the reasons for the sale.

“I never intended to be a long-term owner and I look at the positives despite all the challenges,” he said.

“Change is hard and I had to do what I had to do to turn the franchise around and the fact that we have a team and fans, I’m very proud of that.”

Dobranski took over ownership three years ago and kept the team from relocating away from West Kelowna.

He said that the sale was what was going to be best for the city and for the franchise.

“I’m not going to lie and say it was easy. I loved being a part of the franchise and every person I got to meet and work with,” Dobranski said.

“I have to look at the bigger picture and move on. My goal is to come back in 10 years and watch games here and I’m happy for that.”

Dobranski noted that there have ongoing discussions with parties interested in the franchise.

The BCHL has confirmed that the league has purchased the Warriors but will not provide further details until the deal closes.

