West Kelowna Warriors bolster lineup for 2020/21 season with numerous acquisitions

The club has acquired Wyllum Deveaux, Riley Sharun, Brennan Nelson and Kyle Pow

Riley Sharun (Top) and Brennan Nelson have committed to the West Kelowna Warriors for the 2020/21 season. (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors)

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club has been making waves of late, acquiring a number of high-end talented players to bolster their lineup for the 2020/21 season.

On. Aug. 30, the club announced the commitment of forward Wyllum Deveaux (‘00) for the 2020/21 season. The commitment comes with the news that NCAA Ivy League will not be running their hockey programs in 2020/21.

The Sackville, Nova Scotia native average half a point a game in the USHL as a 16-year-old before heading to Harvard of the NCAA.

“We are very excited to have Wyllum join the Warriors,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“He is a highly gifted offensive player that also brings a physical element.”

On Aug. 29, the club announced the commitments of forwards Riley Sharun (’03) and Brennan Nelson (’03).

Sharun, 17, brings layers of offence and grittiness to the Warriors lineup. The 6’0”, 165-pound forward spent two seasons playing for the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League (BCMML), registering 25 goals and 50 points in 57 games.

Sharun is also no stranger to the BC Hockey League, playing in one game with the Warriors as an affiliate player throughout the 2019/20 season and held his own with some crucial shot blocks leading to a Warriors win.

Nelson, 17, impressed the West Kelowna coaching staff with his stellar play late in the 2019/20 season. The Penticton, BC native spent the last two seasons with the Okanagan Rockets program, tallying 27 goals and 93 points in 80 games played. The 5’10”, 165-pound forward stood out in his time as a call-up with the Warriors, assisting on four goals in just two games played.

“We are thrilled to bring Brennan in full time this season,” said Ferguson. “He’s an excellent passer and has a high IQ for the game.”

On Aug. 27, the club acquired 6’6 defender Kyle Pow from the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for future considerations.

Pow, 20, comes to the Warriors after spending last season with the Trail Smoke Eaters, Fort McMurray Oil Barons(AJHL) and Winnipeg Ice(WHL).

The Nanaimo, B.C native recorded two goals, four assists and 145 penalty minutes in 41 games played with the three organizations.

The West Kelowna Warriors will begin the 2020/21 season on Dec. 1, 2020, when the BCHL resumes play.

