West Kelowna Warriors cap off regular season vs. Penticton, Merritt

The Warriors will take on the Vernon Vipers in the first round of playoffs

The first-round playoff matchup is already booked, but this weekend will still be key for the West Kelowna Warriors to finish off the regular season strong.

Tonight (March 25), the Warriors face a big test in Penticton to take on the Vees. Penticton has clinched the best record of the BCHL regular season with a record of 42-8-0-2 (86 points) with two games to go.

However, it won’t be a cakewalk for the league’s top squad – the Warriors have won eight games in a row going into tonight’s action.

In a ‘tale of two teams’ scenario, the Warriors then take on the bottom-dwelling Merritt Centennials on Saturday (March 26) night to finish off the regular season. Merritt is 3-44-2-2 (10 points) on the season.

Going into the weekend, the Warriors are locked into third in the Interior as they are 35-16-1-0 (71 points). It has already been determined that the Warriors will face the Vernon Vipers in the first round. The first round playoff series begins on Friday, April 1.

Tonight’s game against Penticton takes place at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the game takes place at the Royal LePage Arena in West Kelowna. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors to meet Vernon Vipers in first round of BCHL playoffs

READ MORE: NHLer’s coming to Kelowna as Homebase charity event returns

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors