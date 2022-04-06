West Kelowna Warriors commit to RPI

Fourteen Warriors players are committing to the NCAA for next season

West Kelowna Warriors forward John Evans and defenseman Nick Ardanaz have committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in the NCAA for the 2022-23 season.

“We are very happy for John and Nick,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “John & Nick really stepped up their games in the second half this year. We are excited to see John & Nick further their hockey careers and education at a great school like RPI.”

Evans and Ardanaz were both stellar in March. Evans collected 19 points over 11 games in the month and finished the regular season with 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 47 games. Ardanaz finished the season with 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in 53 games, 12 of those points coming in March.

They became the 13th and 14th players on the Warriors to commit to an NCAA school for next season.

READ MORE: Farmer’s four-point night leads West Kelowna to 2-1 series lead over Vernon

READ MORE: New head coach for Okanagan Sun

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors