West Kelowna Warriors conclude pre-season Saturday night

Warriors look for revenge against Trail after 2-1 loss Friday

West Kelowna Warriors’ Garrett Ewert carries the puck in pre-season action in the Warriors 2-1 loss against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Aug. 30. (Photo: Damon James)

In their penultimate game of the pre-season, the West Kelowna Warriors came up a goal short in a 2-1 loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Warriors are 1-4 through the exhibition games so far, and look to end the pre-season on a strong and defining note Saturday night when the host the Smoke Eaters for a rematch.

With less than a week to go until the start of the regular season, it will be the last chance for the remaining Warriors’ prospects to make a case for cracking the West Kelowna roster.

Though coach Brandon West re-added the veteran boost to Friday night’s line-up by choosing to dress Lucas Cullen, Parm Dhaliwal and Mason Richey, it was the Warriors’ newly added Hayden Gelbard who would score the lone goal for West Kelowna early in the first.

Though starting Warriors goalie Johnny Derrick made stellar save throughout the game, it wouldn’t be enough as the Smoke Eaters came back to score two unanswered goals to take the game.

The Smoke Eaters out-shot the Warriors 35-19.

West Kelowna concludes the pre-season Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

