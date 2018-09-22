Photo Credit: Damon James

West Kelowna Warriors dominate the Nanaimo Clippers

Three goals were scored during power plays

The West Kelowna Warriors had one goal in mind this weekend. 4 points. That was exactly what they got. The Nanaimo Clippers had no answer for the the line of Chase Dubois, Parm Dhaliwal, and Mike Hardman. All three forwards were involved in each powerplay goal scored.

“They’re rolling. They have gotten a couple weeks together as a line and as a power-play unit, and they just seem to know where each other are, and its nice to see them playing so well,” said Warriors’ assistant coach Matt Miller.

RELATED: Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors 4-3

Connor Hopkins steadied the ship as well for West Kelowna, making 20 saves. Other goal scorers for the Warriors were Wyatt Head, Bennett Norlin, and Max Bulawka.

The Warriors now head back home to prepare for a date with the Wenatchee Wild Wednesday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop at 7 p.m.

