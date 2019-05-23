Charles Bloom Secondary School students thanked the West Kelowna Warriors for their team bus so they could attend the ultimate frisbee provincials. Photo: contributed

West Kelowna Warriors donate bus for local ultimate frisbee team

Students from Charles Bloom Secondary needed a ride to provincials

When the Charles Bloom Secondary ultimate frisbee team didn’t have the means to get to the provincial tournament in Surrey, the West Kelowna Warriors were able to help out.

The team from Lumby was assisted by the Warriors’ team bus, and were able to get to Surrey all together and on-time for the start of the tournament on Thursday.

The team and parents were thankful for the local hockey team helping out the Okanagan community.

