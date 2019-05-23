West Kelowna Warriors donate bus for local ultimate frisbee team

When the Charles Bloom Secondary ultimate frisbee team didn’t have the means to get to the provincial tournament in Surrey, the West Kelowna Warriors were able to help out.
The team from Lumby was assisted by the Warriors’ team bus, and were able to get to Surrey all together and on-time for the start of the tournament on Thursday.
The team and parents were thankful for the local hockey team helping out the Okanagan community.
