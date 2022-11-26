West Kelowna Warriors drop fourth straight against Prince George

The two teams meet again Saturday night in Prince George

The West Kelowna Warriors have now lost four games in a row after losing 2-1 to the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night (Nov. 25).

Despite being outshot in the first period, the Warriors were up 1-0 off of Jaiden Moriello’s 12th goal of the season.

After shutting down Prince George for the majority of the first two periods, they tied the game at one when Austin Fraser found the back of the net.

Fraser wasn’t done as he scored his second goal of the game on the powerplay just 42 seconds into the third to give the Spruce Kings a 2-1 lead and they wouldn’t look back.

It was a slow night for West Kelowna’s offense as they just recorded 16 shots on net, with just two of them coming in the third period.

Goaltender Justin Katz made 28 saves in the loss.

With the win, Prince George leap-frogged West Kelowna in the Interior Conference.

The Warriors will be looking for revenge as the two teams meet again on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Kopar Memorial Arena in Prince George.

READ MORE: CONTEST: Get creative for Kelowna Rockets game to win Vancouver Canucks tickets

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets captain scores game-winning goal, leaves game in 4-2 win over Everett

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyKelownaLocal SportsOkanaganWest Kelowna Warriors