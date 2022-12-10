West Kelowna Warriors fall to third in conference with loss to Cranbrook

The Warriors are back in action on Saturday night in Trail and Sunday night in Wenatchee

The West Kelowna Warriors got leapfrogged in the standings as they lost to the Cranbrook Bucks 5-2 on Friday night (Dec. 9).

Two Bucks goals sandwiched a Warriors goal in the first period. Rylee Hlusiak scored his sixth of the season for the Warriors but Jack Henry and Nick Peluso scored for the Bucks.

Cranbrook took over the game in the second period as they scored three goals, making it 5-1. Henry scored his second goal of the game shorthanded while Jaden Fodchuk and Donovan Frias also found the back of the net.

Jaiden Moreillo scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season in the third period, making it 5-2. He leads the team with 24 points on the season.

Justin Katz got chased in the loss, making 14 saves on 18 shots.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to third in the Interior Conference with a record of 15-7-3-0. Cranbrook is up to 33 points with the win (16-8-1-0), sitting second in the conference.

The Warriors are back in action on Saturday when they take on the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena in Trail.

