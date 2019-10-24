West Kelowna Warriors get shut-out and shelled 6-0 Wednesday night

A flat start and a fiery opponent were the downfall for the West Kelowna Warriors Wednesday night.
In a 6-0 loss to the Wenatchee Wild, the Warriors fell early as the Wild struck only 43 seconds into the game, taking a 1-0 lead. West Kelowna couldn’t muster any counter-attack as the Wild held the Warriors to only 19 shots.
Though the Warriors didn’t register as many shots on goal, the Wild’s defence was on-point, blocking shots and tipping pucks to hold the Warriors off when they did gather momentum with their offence.
The Warriors return home Friday night when they host the Trail Smoke Eaters.
