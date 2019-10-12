West Kelowna Warriors grab 5-2 win in first of two battles in Wenatchee

The Warriors will look to continue thier improvements Saturday night

The West Kelowna Warriors added another to win column Friday night with a 5-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild.

It started at the very beginning of the game for the Warriors who came out swinging and with energy. Drew Vieten got the Warriors started with his third goal of the season nearly seven minutes into the game.

Brendan Pigeon grabbed his first BCHL goal near the end of the first period as the Warriors showed no signs of slowing down their energy.

West Kelowna’s goalie Brock Baier made sure the Warriors kept the lead in the second frame making 18 saves in the second period and stopping 35 total shots.

Rob Christy notched the Warriors third goal in the second period while Brandon Dent added his first of two goals and then his second in the third period as the Wild out-shot the Warriors 37-23 but West Kelowna comes away with the two points in the victory.

The Warriors and the Wild will find themselves in a rematch in Wenatchee Saturday night.

West Kelowna returns to home ice Oct. 18 against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

