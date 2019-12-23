West Kelowna’s Deegan Mofford had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over Merritt on Dec. 21. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors grab win in last game of 2019

West Kelowna beat the Merritt Centennials 5-3 Saturday, now on break until Jan. 3

The West Kelowna Warriors finished the decade with their seventh win of the season last weekend.

In the last game of 2019, the Warriors fought to a 5-3 win over the Merritt Centennials in the second match of back-to-back games. Now on holiday break, West Kelowna will set new year’s resolutions come 2020 to add to their win total and bring themselves out of last place in the BC Hockey League.

READ MORE: Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Deegan Mofford was the ace the Warriors needed in Saturday’s victory. The former Rockets player notched a goal and two assists to lead West Kelowna to the win. Max Bulawka was once again a star for West Kelowna, picking up two goals to add to his team leading goals total of 13.

With a goal lead in the third period, the Warriors’ played lockdown defence and held the Centennials to only 10 shots in the period as goalie Brock Baier made the needed stops to grab West Kelowna’s seventh win of the year.

The Warriors’ break ends Jan. 3 when the final two months of the season starts.

West Kelowna will host the Coquitlam Express at Royal LePage Place at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2019 a year of women in hockey flexing collective muscle for a pro league
Next story
Raptors record biggest comeback in franchise history to beat Dallas 110-107

Just Posted

West Kelowna rescinds the Lakeview System boil water notice

Users have been under water advisory/boil water notice for at least 44 days over last three months

Kelowna receives $100,000 to help laid-off mill workers

Money will help provide transition and support services for those impacted

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

Two-vehicle collision at Springfield and Burtch slowing traffic

Traffic is slow along Springfield Road

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Pawsative Pups: The ‘howl’idays are here

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Most Read