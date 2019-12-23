West Kelowna Warriors grab win in last game of 2019

West Kelowna beat the Merritt Centennials 5-3 Saturday, now on break until Jan. 3

West Kelowna’s Deegan Mofford had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over Merritt on Dec. 21. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

The West Kelowna Warriors finished the decade with their seventh win of the season last weekend.

In the last game of 2019, the Warriors fought to a 5-3 win over the Merritt Centennials in the second match of back-to-back games. Now on holiday break, West Kelowna will set new year’s resolutions come 2020 to add to their win total and bring themselves out of last place in the BC Hockey League.

Deegan Mofford was the ace the Warriors needed in Saturday’s victory. The former Rockets player notched a goal and two assists to lead West Kelowna to the win. Max Bulawka was once again a star for West Kelowna, picking up two goals to add to his team leading goals total of 13.

With a goal lead in the third period, the Warriors’ played lockdown defence and held the Centennials to only 10 shots in the period as goalie Brock Baier made the needed stops to grab West Kelowna’s seventh win of the year.

The Warriors’ break ends Jan. 3 when the final two months of the season starts.

West Kelowna will host the Coquitlam Express at Royal LePage Place at 7 p.m.

