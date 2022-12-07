Brendan Ritchie (second from the right) stands with Warriors players after a game at Royal LePage Arena in West Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

West Kelowna Warriors helping ill longtime fan in battle with Prince George

The Warriors sit second in the Interior Conference with a 14-6-3-0

It’s a short week for the West Kelowna Warriors as they’re back in action on Wednesday night (Nov. 7).

The team earned a win and a loss last weekend, beating Vernon 4-3 (SO) on home ice but falling to Penticton 3-2 in overtime in Penticton.

Now the Warriors have their eyes set on welcoming the Prince George Spruce Kings to town before embarking on a four-game road trip.

Going into Wednesday’s contest, the Warriors sit second in the BCHL’s Interior Conference with a record of 14-6-3-0 (31 points). Prince George isn’t far back, sitting fifth in the conference with a 13-9-1-1 record (28 points).

The Warriors haven’t been playing their best hockey of late as they’re 2-4-1 in their last seven games. The same goes for Prince George who are 1-4 in their last five games.

On the last weekend of November, these two teams split a pair of games in Prince George. Wednesday’s game is the third of five games in this year’s season-series.

Wednesday night is also Brendan Ritchie night at West Kelowna’s Royal LePage Place. Ritchie, who’s been a Warriors fan his entire life, is in his 10th year battling pulmonary hypertension. In honour of his fight, the Warriors will have Hope4Brendan wristbands available by donation, raising money for pulmonary hypertension research.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors donating bears to seniors, kids

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets captain gets the call to Team Canada hockey camp

BCHL

Just Posted

