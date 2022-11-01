West Kelowna Warriors helping Salvation Army kick off annual campaign

Volunteers wanted to ring bells this holiday season

Officers Rob and Jennifer Henson and mascot Sally encourage you to join them at the West Kelowna Warriors game on Nov. 4th in support of the Westside Salvation Army. (Submitted)

The West Kelowna Warriors are teaming up with the Salvation Army to help launch one of the holiday season’s biggest fundraisers.

The annual ‘Kettle Campaign’ will officially open at the Warriors’ Nov. 4 game against the Vernon Vipers at Royal LePage Arena, with Westbank First Nation Councillor Jordan Coble, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and newly-elected Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel making the first donations during a ceremonial puck drop.

“It is such an important annual fundraising campaign and I’m pleased we can play a role in raising community awareness,” said Warriors President Chris Laurie.

Salvation Army mascot ‘Sally’ will be on-hand throughout the evening, and there will be a 50/50 benefiting the cause.

“This year more than ever, we are helping individuals who are facing impossible decisions” said Westside Salvation Army’s Jennifer Henson. “We recently helped a senior woman who was living without power, so she could afford to buy groceries for her and her elderly mother.”

According to a release, the need for help from the Salvation Army is at ‘an unprecedented level,’ and will probably continue to climb through the winter months with the rising cost of things like food and fuel.

The Salvation Army is on the lookout for volunteer bell ringers for the campaign that starts on Nov. 12. All proceeds will stay local and are used for programming in Westbank, West Kelowna and Peachland.

