Kim Dobranski, majority owner and president of the West Kelowna Warriors is committed to improving game experience for fans as part of their re-brand before season starts Sept. 7 Photo:file photo

West Kelowna Warriors hire two new team members

The hockey team is full speed ahead with their re-brand before season starts

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club has hired two new additions to the team; Kristi Hennessy as the team’s director of marketing and public relations and Mike Schell as the team’s director of entertainment and game day operations.

Hennessy began her career in sports in the Lower Mainland with the Vancouver Canadians, a short-season Single ‘A’ baseball team, as well as the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants. In 2008, Hennessy accepted a position with the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers as a digital media associate before spending six seasons in the NHL, working with the Calgary Flames and shifting to the Winnipeg Jets as the coordinator of digital media until 2013.

A five-year resident of West Kelowna, Hennessy has wanted to get back into the hockey world, specifically in Junior hockey, for her hometown team after spending the past five years away from the game.

“I am so honored and humbled to be joining the West Kelowna Warriors family,” Hennessy said in a press release, “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work with a team with a desire for success, and a loyal commitment to our community.”

“We’re excited to have someone with the wealth of experience and passion for the game of hockey that Kristi has be able to join our organization,” Kim Dobranski, Warriors owner and president said in a press release, “She will be a great addition to our organization as well as working in the community with our local businesses and fan base.”

Schell has been in the entertainment industry for the past 15 years, seven years as a concert promoter, music producer, artist management and touring musician. Mike has called West Kelowna home for the past 18 years and has been strong supporter and fan of the Warriors since their move here in 2006.

“I am extremely excited for the honour to be a part of the warriors organization,” Schell said in a press release, “I want to thank Kim Dobranski for the opportunity to bring my energy and passion to my hometown team. Being able to work for such a strong community oriented organization with a drive for success is a dream come true.”

“I am very pleased to welcome Mike to our Warriors family,”Dobranski said in a press release. “Mike brings high energy and drive and is committed to give West Kelowna the best entertainment and fan experience possible. Mike is very community driven and will be a great asset to our organization.”

Season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2018/2019 season, which is set to begin Sept. 7 before heading to Royal LePage Place to host the Trail Smoke Eaters in their home opener on Sept. 8.

