Gary Brown Sr. (Contributed - West Kelowna Warriors)

Gary Brown Sr. (Contributed - West Kelowna Warriors)

West Kelowna Warriors honour late super-fan

The Warriors renamed its Fan of the Year award after devoted fan Gary Brown Sr. died last week

A day-one West Kelowna Warriors fan is being honoured by the club after news of his death.

The organization stated on its website that it is renaming its Fan of the Year award after the late Gary Brown Sr., the man who won the award in the Warriors’ inaugural season in West Kelowna after relocating from Langley in 2006.

“Gary and I were close. He was there from the beginning and you could always find him standing in the same section in Royal Lepage Place cheering on the boys, win or lose. During the daytime, he was always around the rink helping local children learn to skate, giving his free time back to the community.” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“Gary always loved to chat. I’m certainly going to miss his contagious smile and welcoming presence. We hope that renaming this annual award will help us remember Gary’s unwavering community support.”

The newly-named Gary Brown Sr. Award is given to the club’s most supportive fan every year after the completion of the regular season.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors host Brendan Ritchie Day

READ MORE: KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLWest Kelowna Warriors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke Mountain Resort voted best in Canada

Just Posted

x
Morning Start: You typically only breathe out of one nostril at a time

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

RCMP Cpl. Cory Lepine pictured at BC Livestock Producers Co. in Kamloops, Nov. 16. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Meet B.C.’s only cowboy cop; a voice for the livestock industry

Cpl. Cory Lepine serves as a bridge between the law and those who make a living off the land

Kelowna RCMP on scene at Walmart on Banks Road, due to a suspicious package in the parking lot. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UPDATE: Large police presence at Kelowna Walmart for suspicious package

RCMP responded to the scene with all available units

Gary Brown Sr. (Contributed - West Kelowna Warriors)
West Kelowna Warriors honour late super-fan

The Warriors renamed its Fan of the Year award after devoted fan Gary Brown Sr. died last week

Kelowna’s Post-Modern Connection performs for Riot on the Roof on the top of the Vernon Parkade Saturday, Aug. 22. The band is scheduled to play in the “Live @ The KCT” series in Kelowna on Dec. 4. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)
Kelowna concert series moves online due to new health orders

Rebellious Unicorns series ‘Live @ The KCT’ has moved to an online model until further notice

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Long-awaited federal rent subsidy program for businesses hurt by COVID-19 opens today

The new program will cover up to 65 per cent of rent or commercial mortgage interest

Multiple protesters cited unsubstantiated claims about the virus and the belief that their “rights are being violated” as reasons for their attendance. (Jesse Day - Western News)
‘End the lock-down’ protesters hit the streets in Penticton

The group plans to gather every weekend until restrictions have been lifted, organizer says

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was voted Best Ski Resort in Canada in the 2020 World Ski Awards. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort voted best in Canada

The World Ski Awards announced the 2020 winners

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Most Read