West Kelowna Warriors honour late super-fan

The Warriors renamed its Fan of the Year award after devoted fan Gary Brown Sr. died last week

A day-one West Kelowna Warriors fan is being honoured by the club after news of his death.

The organization stated on its website that it is renaming its Fan of the Year award after the late Gary Brown Sr., the man who won the award in the Warriors’ inaugural season in West Kelowna after relocating from Langley in 2006.

“Gary and I were close. He was there from the beginning and you could always find him standing in the same section in Royal Lepage Place cheering on the boys, win or lose. During the daytime, he was always around the rink helping local children learn to skate, giving his free time back to the community.” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“Gary always loved to chat. I’m certainly going to miss his contagious smile and welcoming presence. We hope that renaming this annual award will help us remember Gary’s unwavering community support.”

The newly-named Gary Brown Sr. Award is given to the club’s most supportive fan every year after the completion of the regular season.

