West Kelowna Warriors host Brendan Ritchie Day

Ritchie has been fighting the battle with Pulmonary Hypertension

Brendan Ritchie (Second from the Left) stands with Warriors players after a game at Royal Le Page Arena in West Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club has announced it will be holding a fundraiser for Brendan Ritchie, a child fighting Pulmonary Hypertension, on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Throughout the next month, the Warriors will be selling #Hope4Brendan rubber band bracelets with all proceeds going towards the Ritchie family to distribute to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada.

“We want to honour a true Warrior,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“Dec. 12 marks the eighth anniversary Brendan has been fighting the battle with Pulmonary Hypertension. His resilience and determination have been remarkable.”

The Warriors will sell these bracelets and ask everyone to show support on Dec. 12 by wearing the bracelet and posting on social media tagging the Warriors and using the hashtag #Hope4Brendan. His mother Kristine Ritchie said the funds will go a long way to support people like her son and others dealing with Pulmonary Hypertension.

“We feel like this donation will promote research that will lead to medications to better the lives of those living with Pulmonary Hypertension, both in Canada and potentially worldwide,” said Laurie.

Bracelets are $10 each or you can purchase three for only $20. The bracelets can be purchased by visiting or calling the Warriors office at 250-769-7051.

