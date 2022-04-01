West Kelowna Warriors’ Jugnauth up for Defenseman of the Year

The Toronto native had 50 points in 52 games this season

West Kelowna’s Warriors defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has been named a finalist for the BCHL defenseman of the year.

The BCHL's Defensive Award is given to the defenceman deemed to be the best at his position. This year's finalists are: Matthew Campbell (Coquitlam)

Clark Hiebert (Victoria)

Tyson Jugnauth (West Kelowna)#BCHL pic.twitter.com/2I2s22SFVN — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) April 1, 2022

The 17-year old finished with 50 points (nine goals, 41 assists) in 52 games this season. He was second in the BCHL in goals by a defenseman and in total points by a defenseman. Only Victoria’s Clark Hiebert had more points (56).

Jugnauth’s 50 points were also the second-most by a Warriors defenseman in team history.

Hiebert and Coquitlam’s Matthew Campbell are also nominated for the award.

