(Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors’ Jugnauth up for Defenseman of the Year

The Toronto native had 50 points in 52 games this season

West Kelowna’s Warriors defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has been named a finalist for the BCHL defenseman of the year.

The 17-year old finished with 50 points (nine goals, 41 assists) in 52 games this season. He was second in the BCHL in goals by a defenseman and in total points by a defenseman. Only Victoria’s Clark Hiebert had more points (56).

Jugnauth’s 50 points were also the second-most by a Warriors defenseman in team history.

Hiebert and Coquitlam’s Matthew Campbell are also nominated for the award.

