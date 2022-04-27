West Kelowna Warriors’ Jugnauth wins BCHL defenseman of the year

All the hard work has paid off for the West Kelowna Warriors’ Tyson Jugnauth, named the BCHL’s most outstanding defenceman on Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old led Warriors defencemen and finished fourth in team scoring with 50 points (nine goals, 41 assists) in 52 games this season. His 41 assists were the most ever by a defenceman in franchise history.

Through two rounds of the playoffs this year, he has four assists in 10 games.

This past year I’ve been able to go from strictly an offensive-minded defenceman to a fully rounded defenceman,” said Jugnauth.“Thank you to my coaches and my teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be.”

Jugnauth is the fourth defenceman in team history to win the award and the first in 12 years. Warriors defencemen won the award three years in a row from the 2007-08 season to the 2009-2010 season (Justin Schultz, 07-08 & 08-09, and Brendan Ellis, 09-10).

“Tyson is a player who has always had the natural ability to take over the game offensively and this year he also rounded out his defensive side,” said Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson. “I am excited to see what the future holds for Tyson.”

Jugnauth is committed to the University of Wisconsin for the 2022-23 season.

The Warriors will open the third round of the BCHL playoffs on Friday, April 29 against the Penticton Vees. Puck drop for game one of the best-of-seven series is set for 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

