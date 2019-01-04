West Kelowna Warriors kick off new year Firday night

Division rivals Vernon Vipers visit the Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors kick off 2019 in Vernon Friday night. It’s a match up the Vipers are looking forward to after losing 2-1 on home ice back on December 8.

The Vipers played that game without a handful of players due to injury, suspension, and the World Junior A Challenge. But come Friday night they will be more on the healthier side, though the Vipers are still without top forward Jesse Lansdell who is suspended long term, and top centre Alex Swetlikoff who elected to make the jump to the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL.

Warriors Assistant Coach Matt Miller believes, regardless of which Vipers lineup comes to play, they will always be a tough matchup.

“They have had a couple of big blows up front losing some of their best players, but they continue to be one of the tougher opponents in the BCHL. They are also well coached and will compete for a full 60 minutes no matter what their lineup looks like.”

Warriors forwards Chase Dubois and Mike Hardman hope to continue their hot streaks as of late. Dubois is currently on an eight game point streak scoring 17 points during the stretch. Union College committed Mike Hardman is sitting in second place for the league lead in BCHL goals scored, as well as tied for first in game winning goals. Both Dubois and Hardman will be essential against the Vipers club that haven’t allowed the Warriors much offense in earlier games this year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canucks lose Pettersson to injury; fall 2-0 to Habs

Just Posted

Warm weather for Kelowna but slippery roads in the mountains

High of 5 C predicted for today but black ice, fog on Okanagan Connector

Police probe senior’s death at Kelowna care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

West Kelowna Warriors kick off new year Firday night

Division rivals Vernon Vipers visit the Warriors

VIDEO: Syrian refugee opens Mediterranean food truck in Kelowna

After being in Kelowna for nearly three years, Raad Alhajjr started his own business

Regional real estate market decline continues

December sales for Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board area reflect 29% decrease

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Maple Ridge woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

7 killed, 8 injured in crash, explosion on Florida highway

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he saw it happen in the rearview mirror

Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Stats Can started measuring comparable data in 1976

Retailers in B.C. preparing for slower growth, higher costs in 2019

British Columbia, once a region of strength, has gone soft for retailers

Canucks lose Pettersson to injury; fall 2-0 to Habs

Carey Price makes 33 saves to earn shutout for Montreal

27-car freight train derailment near Field, B.C. under investigation: CP Rail

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Armed officers attempt to arrest 28-year-old Michael Trosky on Jan. 2 at a Kappel Street house.

BC Lions’ staffer suspended for allegedly using fake Twitter account to slam rival

Director of player personnel and player development Torey Hunter has been suspended for 90 days

Vancouver home sales fall to lowest total since 2000

Detached homes’ benchmark price fell 7.8% from December 2017

Most Read