West Kelowna Warriors kick off new year Firday night

The West Kelowna Warriors kick off 2019 in Vernon Friday night. It’s a match up the Vipers are looking forward to after losing 2-1 on home ice back on December 8.

The Vipers played that game without a handful of players due to injury, suspension, and the World Junior A Challenge. But come Friday night they will be more on the healthier side, though the Vipers are still without top forward Jesse Lansdell who is suspended long term, and top centre Alex Swetlikoff who elected to make the jump to the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL.

Warriors Assistant Coach Matt Miller believes, regardless of which Vipers lineup comes to play, they will always be a tough matchup.

“They have had a couple of big blows up front losing some of their best players, but they continue to be one of the tougher opponents in the BCHL. They are also well coached and will compete for a full 60 minutes no matter what their lineup looks like.”

Warriors forwards Chase Dubois and Mike Hardman hope to continue their hot streaks as of late. Dubois is currently on an eight game point streak scoring 17 points during the stretch. Union College committed Mike Hardman is sitting in second place for the league lead in BCHL goals scored, as well as tied for first in game winning goals. Both Dubois and Hardman will be essential against the Vipers club that haven’t allowed the Warriors much offense in earlier games this year.

