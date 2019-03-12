Photo: Tami Quan Photography

West Kelowna Warriors knocked out of BCHL playoffs

The Warriors lost a 3-2 series lead after back to back losses to Wenatchee Wild

The West Kelowna Warriors got off to a hot start in the first period of game seven of their playoff battle with the Wenatchee Wild.

With a 2-0 lead after the first period, the Warriors got off on the right foot in the deciding game of the first round of the BCHL playoffs. West Kelowna’s Willie Reim and Lucas Cullen got the Warriors on the board, but the Warriors’ tendency of cooling off in the second period stuck again.

The Wild came storming back in the second with four unanswered goals, leaving the Warriors desperate for a comeback win on the road in the third period.

Warriors’ leading scorer Mike Hardman and defenceman Andrew Viggars were out for the final with injuries, as West Kelowna battled against the Wild without two of their top players.

Cullen gave the Warriors a glimmer of hope in the start of the third frame when he netted his second of the game and got the Warriors within one goal. But the story book ending would not be written for the Warriors as the Wild stifled the would-be comeback with two extra goals in the final minutes to officially knock off the Warriors from the BCHL playoffs.

Warriors’ goalie Connor Hopkins, who had been great for the Warriors in their three wins of the series, stopped 34 of 39 shots.

The Wenatchee Wild advance to the second round of the BCHL playoffs, scheduled for later this week.

The West Kelowna Warriors will wait until next season for their next run at the playoffs.

