West Kelowna Warriors forward and Saugus, Massachusetts native Jaiden Moriello has been named to the BCHL All-Star game. (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)

West Kelowna Warriors leading scorer named to BCHL All-Star game

Moriello leads the team with 19 points in 17 games this season

The first West Kelowna Warriors representative for the BCHL All-Star Game has been named.

The BCHL announced the first 18 all-stars was announced on Nov. 17, one from each team. The Warriors will be repped by forward Jaiden Moriello.

The 19-year-old leads the Warriors in scoring with 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 17 games so far this season.

“Jaiden has been one of our most consistent players all season,” said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “It is great to see him recognized for his hard work.”

All 18 players named to the all-star game were voted on by the head coaches around the league. The second round of players named to the game will be done by a fan vote.

The 2022-23 BCHL All-Star weekend is Jan. 20-22 in Penticton.

