Bennett Norlin had two goals in the 7-5 win over the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday night. Photo: Julie Pringle/Snap Photography

West Kelowna Warriors light the lamp in win against Nanaimo

It was a 7-5 win in the Warriors’ first game in a three game road trip on the Island

The West Kelowna Warriors started off their three game Island road trip with a victory on Friday night. In Nanaimo, the Warriors beat the Clippers 7-5 after shaking off the bus and ferry ride rust.

The Warriors got the output they needed from their top line as top-line wingers Bennett Norlin and Willie Reim both got two goals and an assist in the game, while goalie Brock Baier had 36 saves in the win.

RELATED: Rockets return home to face Saskatoon Blades

The Warriors continue the road trip on Saturday night with a match up with the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

