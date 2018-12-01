West Kelowna Warriors light the lamp in win against Nanaimo

The West Kelowna Warriors started off their three game Island road trip with a victory on Friday night. In Nanaimo, the Warriors beat the Clippers 7-5 after shaking off the bus and ferry ride rust.
The Warriors got the output they needed from their top line as top-line wingers Bennett Norlin and Willie Reim both got two goals and an assist in the game, while goalie Brock Baier had 36 saves in the win.
The Warriors continue the road trip on Saturday night with a match up with the Cowichan Valley Capitals.
