West Kelowna defenceman Nick Ardanaz skates with the puck. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors look to continue streak in Silverbacks visit

The Warriors host Salmon Arm Friday night at Royal LePage Place

The West Kelowna Warriors recent improved play will be tested Friday night.

The Warriors have picked up six points in the past two weeks against some league-leading teams including Wenatchee and Vernon. West Kelowna had only one win in September, but they have secured two wins and two overtime losses (good for a point each) so far in October.

The Warriors hope to continue the strong month, but face a tough challenge Friday night when they host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who lead the league with 11 wins and 23 points.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

READ MORE: Start to finish: Okanagan Sun conclude regular season this weekend

West Kelowna has gone 0-3 so far this season against Salmon Arm, but haven’t been bested easily. The Warriors came close in the two team’s last visit at the end of September when the Silverbacks inched out a last-minute 3-2 win.

The Silverbacks are expected to be one of the BCHL’s top teams for the remainder of the season and a odds-on favourite to make a run at the league championships, the Fred Page Cup.

The Warriors and Silverbacks will play two more times after Friday night’s match-up.

Action starts at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

