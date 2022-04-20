West Kelowna Warriors looking for second round sweep over Salmon Arm

The West Kelowna Warriors are looking to complete the second round sweep of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks tonight (April 20).

After beating Vernon in five games in the first round, the Warriors have been nothing short of dominant against Salmon Arm. The Warriors are outscoring the Silverbacks 14-4 through the first three games, largely due to the fact that they have been able to shut down the Silverbacks’ best players in Simon Tassy and Noah Serdachny. After they each collected 14 points in their first round series against Wenatchee, the Warriors have shut them down, as they’ve combined for just one point through the first three games of this series.

Tassy could miss game four tonight after sustaining an injury late in game three on Monday night.

Throughout the playoffs, forwards John Evans and Tyler Cristall have been leading the way for West Kelowna as they each have six goals and eight assists (14 points) in eight playoff games.

Warriors Johnny Derrick has been great in net as well, as he is 7-1 in the playoffs with a 2.13 goals-against-average and a .934 save percentage.

Overall, the Warriors have won 17 of their past 18 games as they ended the regular season with a 10-game winning streak.

Tonight the Warriors could end the Silverbacks season with a win and move on to the Interior Conference finals. The Penticton Vees have already clinched the other spot as they completed the sweep of Prince George on Tuesday night.

Puck drop for tonight’s contest is at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

