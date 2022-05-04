West Kelowna Warriors looking to extend season

With their backs against the wall, the West Kelowna Warriors need a win tonight (May 4) against the Penticton Vees to keep their season alive.

In the 5-2 loss in game three, the Warriors had a solid third period as they had goals from John Evans and Marcus Joughin. They will look to carry the momentum from that period into game four.

The Warriors have played some great stretches throughout the three games, but Penticton has the ability to score in bunches and that’s just what they have done in this series. Luck hasn’t been on West Kelowna’s side either in this series, as they hit the post three times in game three. Just like baseball, hockey is a game of inches.

To extend the series, the Warriors will have to stay out of the penalty box as well as they gave the Vees eight powerplays in game three.

They will still be without forward Tyler Cristall who is serving game two of a three-game suspension. Despite that, the Warriors’ offence is due to have a big game as they’ve only scored three goals in the series so far.

The Warriors are also looking to overcome one of the rarest feats in sports: coming back to win a series after being down 3-0.

Puck drop for game four tonight is at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

