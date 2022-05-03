West Kelowna Warriors looking to mount historic comeback

No team in BCHL history has returned from a 3-0 deficit

The West Kelowna Warriors will be looking to be the first team in BCHL history to overcome a 3-0 deficit after falling behind against the Penticton Vees in the conference final.

On Monday night at Royal LePage Place, the Warriors fought hard and tried to mount a comeback that fell short. Forward John Evans scored his ninth of the postseason, tying him for second in BCHL scoring.

Marcus Joughin scored his fourth of the playoffs late in the third, though it was all the offence the Warriors could get past Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane.

Despite losing game three 5-2, the third period was the first time in the series the Warriors won a period, outscoring the Vees 2-1.

After some research, I don’t believe there’s even been a #BCHL team to comeback from down 3-0 in a series. I truly believe the @BCHLWarriors can be the first! The comeback starts Wednesday @CJohnstonBCHL @lgllockhart https://t.co/jeYGCjNcRa — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) May 3, 2022

The Warriors have a massive task to overcome being down 3-0, but the feat has happened in the NHL four times before:

1942 Stanley Cup Finals – Toronto Maple Leafs come back against Detriot;

1975 Quarterfinals – New York Islanders come back against Pittsburgh;

2010 Eastern Conference semifinal – Philidelphia Flyers come back against Boston;

2014 Western Conference first round – Los Angeles Kings come back against San Jose.

On Wednesday night (May 4), the Warriors will need a win to keep their season alive and they’ll have the hometown crowd behind them at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

If they win, game five will take place in Penticton on Friday night (May 6).

Find Penticton Western News’ side of the game three story here.

READ MORE: Warriors without Cristall for game three of conference final

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors