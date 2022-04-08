West Kelowna Warriors looking to move on over Vernon Vipers

Game six (if necessary) would take place Saturday night in Vernon

The West Kelowna Warriors are looking to advance to the second round of the BCHL playoffs with a win over the Vernon Vipers tonight (April 8).

Vernon took game one in West Kelowna by a score of 5-2 but since then it’s been all Warriors. After tying the series at one, a pair of 6-2 wins at Kal Tire Place in Vernon has them firmly in the driver’s seat.

Johnny Derrick has made a difference in net, stopping 117 of 129 shots faced for the Warriors, however, the biggest difference in the series has been the special teams. The Warriors are 7-15 on the powerplay, second-best in the playoffs so far. The Vipers are just 3-13 with the man advantage.

Through the first four games of this first-round series, forwards Tyler Cristall and John Evans have been leading the way for West Kelowna as they each have seven points. Cameron MacDonald and Ryan Shostak are leading the way for the Vipers with five points each.

The winner of this series takes on the winner of the Prince George and Cranbrook series in the second round. Prince George currently leads Cranbrook 3-2.

West Kelowna also has the home-ice advantage tonight in game five. Puck drop at Royal LePage Arena is at 7 p.m.

If Vernon forces a game six, it will take place on Saturday night (April 9) at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The game is available to watch on BCHLTV, and the Shaw Spotlight Channel. The Warriors radio feed is available on the Warriors Mixlr Radio Network while the Vipers radio feed is on 107.5 Beach Radio.

Here are the highlights from game four.

