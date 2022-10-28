West Kelowna Warriors meet Vees in powerhouse matchup: Weekend hockey preview

West Kelowna and Penticton sit first and second in the BCHL’s Interior division

As we reach the final weekend of October, another big weekend is ahead for Kelowna hockey.

Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets are south of the border for the first time this season as they’re taking on the Portland Winterhawks on back-to-back nights this weekend.

It’s been a tough start for the Rockets this season as they’re 3-6-1-0 and have lost four straight games, with their last win coming on Oct. 11. The Rockets currently sit eighth in the Western Conference while the Winterhawks are off to a great start as they’re sitting in second place.

Portland is 7-1-0-0 on the season, losing their last game 7-3 against Tri-City.

Going into the weekend, Rockets forwards Gabriel Szturc and Andrew Cristall sit sixth and seventh in WHL scoring respectively.

The Rockets and the Winterhawks face off on both Friday and Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Puck drop is 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

West Kelowna Warriors

We’re a month into the season and the West Kelowna Warriors are playing the biggest game of the season to start their weekend.

Tonight (Friday, Oct. 28), the Warriors welcome the Penticton Vees to Royal LePage Place in a Interior Conference showdown. The Warriors sit second in the conference at 8-1-2-0.

After handing the Surrey Eagles their first loss of the season last Saturday, the Warriors are looking at doing the same to Penticton, who are 12-0-0 to start the season (first in the conference).

Just 12 games into the season, Penticton has a +49 goal differential (73 goals for, 24 goals against).

Earlier this month, the Warriors lost to Penticton at home 10-3.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is 7 p.m.

Friday’s showdown isn’t the only game for the Warriors this weekend as they welcome the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to town on Saturday night (Oct. 29). Puck drop is also 7 p.m.

Kelowna Chiefs

It’s been a rough start for the Kelowna Chiefs as they look to turn things around starting tonight.

They’re 1-7-1-0, last in the Bill Ohlhausen Division and last in the KIJHL.

Tonight they start the weekend in tough as they take on the top team in the league, the Revelstoke Grizzlies, who are 8-1-1-1. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Revelstoke Forum.

The Chiefs complete their weekend on Saturday when they return home to take on the Chase Heat.

Saturday night’s puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Rutland Arena.

