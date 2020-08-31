West Kelowna Warriors name Josh Gorges as director of player development

Gorges is a native of Kelowna and spent his junior days playing for the Rockets

Josh Gorges played in the NHL for the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. (Contributed)

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club has named local hockey legend Josh Gorges as its new director of player development.

The Kelowna native played his junior days with the Kelowna Rockets from 2000 to 2004 and spent 13 years playing on the back end for the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadians and Buffalo Sabres.

“We are excited to have Josh on board,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“He brings 13 years of NHL experience as well as various coaching and development knowledge. He will be working with our players, both on and off the ice, and they will all benefit a lot from the opportunity to learn from a professional of his calibre.”

Gorges brings a championship pedigree to the organization, having won the Memorial Cup with the Kelowna Rockets in 2004.

“I’m just really excited to be back working in the game of hockey and help bring that Championship mentality back to the Warriors organization,” said Gorges.

“I hope to make an impact here using my experience I have gained playing this game and help develop these young players into professionals and help them develop their skills but probably, more importantly, the mental side of the game and hockey IQ.”

The BCHL returns to play on Dec. 1, 2020. The Warriors training camp is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

