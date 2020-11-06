The West Kelowna Warriors leadership group for the 2020/21 season. (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors)

The West Kelowna Warriors leadership group for the 2020/21 season. (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors)

West Kelowna Warriors name leadership group, add NHL prospect to roster

Wyllam Deveaux will serve as the Warriors’ captain for the 2020/21 season

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club have chosen their leadership group for the 2020/21 season.

Veteran Wyllum Deveaux has been named team captain, joining alongside him are forwards Carter Wilkie, Elan Bar Lev Wise, John Evans and blue liner Nick Ardanaz who will all serve as alternate captains for the Warriors this season.

“We are very excited to announce these young men as our leadership group for the upcoming season,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“We expect all five guys to be leaders in our dressing room, and push us to be better every day.”

Deveaux, 20, is entering his first season with the Warriors after spending the past pair of seasons with Harvard of the NCAA. Ferguson is confident placing the “C” on his jersey is a no brainer.

“Wyllum has been a major contributor to the team on and off the ice since arriving here in West Kelowna.”

Wilkie, 20, enters his 2nd season with the Warriors wearing the “A” with 118 games played over three BCHL seasons, scoring 26 goals while totaling 72 points. The Calgary, Alberta native recently committed to Rochester Institute of Technology (NCAA) for the 2021/22 season.

Bar Lev Wise, 19, also enters his second season with the Warriors after being acquired by trade from the Vernon Vipers. His season took a hit last year after suffering mono during the winter, although he appears to be in the best game shape of his life.

Evans, 18, dominated BCHL scoring in the 2nd half of the 2019/20 season and finished tied for the league in short-handed goals. The South Surrey native was named an alternate captain halfway through the 2019/20 season and is currently leading the Warriors in Okanagan Cup scoring.

Ardanaz, 18, came to the Warriors as a rookie blueliner last season and was immediately placed into a top pairing role. Both Ardanaz and Evans are committed to the University of New Hampshire in 2021/22.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights earn KIJHL Halloween treat in Chase

In addition to naming the leadership group, the Warriors announced the addition of forward Jack Finley (’02) to the team’s roster on loan from the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Finley, 18, was drafted in the 2nd round (57th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Entry Draft this past month. Last season with the Chiefs, Finley contributed 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points through 61 games played.

“It’s the combination of size, speed and skill that will be tough for opposing teams to deal with,” said coach Ferguson.

The Western Hockey League has agreed to allow teams to loan their players to Junior A teams until Dec. 20 at which time they will rejoin their WHL team.

The Warriors cap off the preliminary round of the Okanagan Cup this weekend versus the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Friday’s puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. from the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm and Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m. from Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: BCHL still on track to begin regular season in December

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBCO Heat women win second tournament of BC Rivalry Series
Next story
CapriCMW scholarship awarded to UBCO cross country runner

Just Posted

(Daniel Taylor - Capital News)
Two vehicle incident at Rose Avenue and Ethel Street

Two engines are currently on scene

West Kelowna Warriors held a cheque presentation for their money raised for breast cancer research on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors)
West Kelowna Warriors raise $5100 to fight cancer

The Warriors raised the money through their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Game

(United Way Southern Interior BC)
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

United Way Southern Interior BC is launching an online fundraising campaign to celebrate

The Field of Crosses in Kelowna’s City Park have been vandalized. Police are seeking information. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Vandals damage Field of Crosses in Kelowna

“This is so disrespectful to the memory of those who have fallen,” states Crime Stoppers

Emma Kearns. (Photo - UBCO Athletics)
CapriCMW scholarship awarded to UBCO cross country runner

Emma Kearns is the first cross-country athlete to win the CapriCMW Athletics Scholarship

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

File photo
Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

The Roster postponed squash season for two weeks following confirmed case

Aaron Timmers holds his little balloon aeronaut, son Owen, aloft while trick-or-treating during the 2012 Downtown Treat Trail. (File photo)
Shuswap man, Scouts leader remembered as loving father, inspiration to youth

Fundraiser launched in support of wife, children of Aaron Timmers

Pam Olsson launched Unique Excellence, a business that supports people and families who are neurodiverse. (Contributed)
Living with neurodiversity: Business launched in Revelstoke

Pam Olsson noticed a gap in services and wants to help people and families with autism

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)
Enderby man accused of armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store ordered to stand trial

Incident on Jan. 1, 2020 to be moved to BC Supreme Court in Kamloops

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon teen, Joyce, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in July 2020. A GoFundMe campaign was started to support her and her family in late October. (GoFundMe)
Vernon teen battles cancer in Vancouver

GoFundMe campaign started for 17-year-old fighting Ewing’s sarcoma

Most Read