Chase Johnston is the new play-by-play broadcaster for the West Kelowna Warriors. —Image: contributed

West Kelowna Warriors name new play-by-play broadcaster

Chase Johnston replaces Trevor Miller in the booth for the Warriors’ upcoming BCHL season

The West Kelowna Warriors have named Chase Johnston as the team’s new play-by-play broadcaster ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Johnston, 28, spent the past two seasons as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds in the B.C. Major Midget League. The Thunderbirds were the BCMML champions last season.

Johnston will replace for play-by-play man Trevor Miller, who stepped down to purse other opportunities last week.

Johnston also spent last season as the in-game host for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees, while also working for two Penticton radio stations.

A graduate of BCIT in 2017, Johnston said he is ready to bring his passion for hockey to West Kelowna.

“I’d set a goal to reach the BCHL and to be able to do it here in the Okanagan is a dream come true,” he said.

“I’d like to thank (new Warriors owner and president) Kim Dobranski and the Warriors organization for this opportunity and can’t wait to get the season started.”

Dobranski said the team is excited to have Johnston come on board.

“Fans will be pleased with what they hear from Chase and we’re glad to have him as part of our staff.”

Johnston will provide the play-by-play for each Warriors regular season game and will be heard on the Internet on mixlr.com/bchlwarriors, as well as viewed on HockeyTV.com.

The Warriors next preseason game takes place on Wednesday night as they head south to face Okanagan opponents the Penticton Vees. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Warriors, with interim head coach Geoff Grimwood behind the bench, is coming off back-to-back wins over Salmon Arm Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday West Kelowna won 3-2 in overtime against Salmon Arm in Salmon Arm thanks to an extra-time goal by Matt Kowalski. Mason Richey scored twice in regulation time for the Warriors.

On Friday, the Warriors picked up an 8-2 victory over the Silverbacks at Prospera Place in West Kelowna with Kowalski netting a hat-trick. Other West Kelowna goals were scored by Parm Dhaliwal, who potted a pair, Tyler Pang, Chase Dubois and Connor Hopkins.

Grimwood replaces Ryan Ferster, who resigned as head coach last week after seven years with the team. Under his tenure, the team won the RBC Cup—the national Junior A championship—in 2016.

Meanwhile, season tickets for the Warriors are now on sale for the upcoming 2018/19 season, which is set to begin Sept. 7. The Warriors will play their home opener at Royal LePage Place against the Trail Smoke Eaters Sept. 8.

