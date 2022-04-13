(Photo - Tami Quan Photography)

(Photo - Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors named to all-star BCHL teams

Both defenseman are committed to Division I universities

On Wednesday, the BCHL announced the members of the First-Team, Second-Team, and All-Rookie team all-stars for the 2021-22 season and a couple of West Kelowna Warriors were named.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth was named to the First-Team all-star team, just a couple of days shy of his 18th birthday. The Kelowna native was the Warriors leading scorer this season as he collected 50 points (nine goals, 41 assists) in 52 games. 14 of his points on the season came on the powerplay.

Jugnauth is committed to the University of Wisconsin.

On April 1, Jugnauth was named a finalist for BCHL defenseman of the year.

Defenseman Tyler Rubin was named to the league All-Rookie team. One of six imports on this year’s team, the Wayland, Mass. native had eight goals and 26 assists (34 points) in 50 games played this season. Rubin is committed to Princeton University.

The all-star teams were voted on by the BCHL broadcasters.

The BCHL’s individual awards will be announced on Wednesday, April 27, between the second and third round of the playoffs.

West Kelowna opens the second round of the playoffs on Friday, April 15 on the road against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the Shaw Centre.

