West Kelowna Warriors owner Kin Dobranski (left) and reinstated head coach and general manager Geoff Grimwood address the media Thursday morning outside Royal LePage Place. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News West Kelowna Warriors owner Kin Dobranski (left) and head coach and general manager Geoff Grimwood. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

West Kelowna Warriors owner and president writes open letter to fans

Kim Dobranski asks fans that rallied to keep the team in 2017 to return to the stands

Owner and president of the West Kelowna Warriors, Kim Dobranski has written an open letter pleading West Kelowna residents to attend more games.

“For the last four months, the Warriors organization has worked hard to reach out and engage the community to try and revitalize the organization. When the team moved here in 2006 there were over 1,000 season tickets sold. It has declined steadily year after year reaching a low point of around 240 last season and just over 200 this season,” states Dobranski in the letter.

In the new year, he hopes to resuscitate the Westside’s attendance and excitement for the BCHL team. He cites that over the last 22 years the national championship was won nine times by a BCHL team, six of those wins were from the Interior division, competing with 132 other teams. The Fred Page Cup that is the BCHL championship was won by an Interior division for the last four years in a row and eight were won in the last 10 years.

RELATED: Winter Classic charity hockey returns to Apex

“Putting aside the high caliber of hockey, the biggest benefit is the support these teams provide to the communities. The economic benefit of the Warriors to West Kelowna is estimated to be close to $7 million dollars annually. A strong organization like the Warriors provides many other benefits. We are one of the last remaining assets communities have where you can come together and unite around something in common. Regardless of your economic, social status, gender, political leanings, or race, when your team scores, wins, or loses, we all share in that, together as one. When a fan sees someone wearing the Warriors logo, you immediately become connected,” states Dobranski in the letter.

RELATED: Outdoor hockey grows in latest version of NHL video game

The team this season has supported the Girl Guides, Boys and Girls Club, Canucks Autism Network, Westside Daze, West Kelowna Minor Hockey, Cops for Kids, Chief Tomat Elementary, Boucherie Figure Skating Club, Westside Ringette, Helen Gorman PAC, Westside food bank, Mar Jok PAC, Air Cadets, Mammas for Mammas, Canadian Cancer Society by fundraising and raising awareness for the organizations.

In 2017, the team was slated to move to North Delta after concluding what would have been their last season in West Kelowna if it wasn’t for an outcry from fans who rallied to keep the team.

The potential sale of the team from then owner Mark Cheyne was pulled off the table after the Warriors found local investors to keep junior A hockey alive in West Kelowna.

Soon after, Dobranski and a minority silent partner began overseeing team operations ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

“The impact the Warriors have on minor hockey cannot be understated. I recently visited Delta who is looking for a junior A team and their minor hockey is struggling to the point of nearly folding, and Delta has a population of about 100,000. Quesnel, who lost their Junior A team in 2011, saw a steady decline in minor hockey and are now struggling to enrol new kids. The overall community impact was so severe Quesnel funded a brand new $22 million dollar building just to try and attract a team back, and so far, unsuccessfully. Sadly, communities don’t realize what they have until it’s gone,” states Dobranski in the letter.

The Warriors will hit the ice again against the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place before returning to the Royal LePage Place against the Trail Smoke Eaters Jan. 5, puck drops at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan Heat play hard, with no win at Wesmen Classic

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors owner and president writes open letter to fans

Kim Dobranski asks fans that rallied to keep the team in 2017 to return to the stands

Kelowna residents recieve property assessments

Residents who want to appeal their property’s assessed value have until Jan. 31

Fresh powder and events at Big White Ski Resort

Trivia, all female ski and board coaches and the Snow Ninja Challenge are in store

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking hires new executive director

The Kelowna based non-profit is taking a new strategy for the new year

UBC Okanagan Heat play hard, with no win at Wesmen Classic

The women’s basketball team lost three games by a few points

China just landed on the far side of the moon

Scientists have already declared China’s ambitions to send nuclear-powered rockets into space

Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain

Officials urging drivers to avoid major highways if travel is not urgent

North Okanagan man wanted on outstanding warrant

Keith McKay wanted on assault and driving while prohibited

Norovirus outbreak at Vancouver Island hospital

First suspected case came to West Coast General in Port Albern on Dec. 31

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan girl found

Haven (Jack) Williams, 14, was last heard from Dec. 30

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

New Congress, same old impasse over Trump’s wall

The new Congress convenes Thursday with Democrats and leader Nancy Pelosi taking majority control of the House

Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points about an hour into trading

NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

NASA’s New Horizons wept past the ancient, mysterious object on New Year’s Day

Most Read