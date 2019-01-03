West Kelowna Warriors owner and president writes open letter to fans

Kim Dobranski asks fans that rallied to keep the team in 2017 to return to the stands

Owner and president of the West Kelowna Warriors, Kim Dobranski has written an open letter pleading West Kelowna residents to attend more games.

“For the last four months, the Warriors organization has worked hard to reach out and engage the community to try and revitalize the organization. When the team moved here in 2006 there were over 1,000 season tickets sold. It has declined steadily year after year reaching a low point of around 240 last season and just over 200 this season,” states Dobranski in the letter.

In the new year, he hopes to resuscitate the Westside’s attendance and excitement for the BCHL team. He cites that over the last 22 years the national championship was won nine times by a BCHL team, six of those wins were from the Interior division, competing with 132 other teams. The Fred Page Cup that is the BCHL championship was won by an Interior division for the last four years in a row and eight were won in the last 10 years.

RELATED: Winter Classic charity hockey returns to Apex

“Putting aside the high caliber of hockey, the biggest benefit is the support these teams provide to the communities. The economic benefit of the Warriors to West Kelowna is estimated to be close to $7 million dollars annually. A strong organization like the Warriors provides many other benefits. We are one of the last remaining assets communities have where you can come together and unite around something in common. Regardless of your economic, social status, gender, political leanings, or race, when your team scores, wins, or loses, we all share in that, together as one. When a fan sees someone wearing the Warriors logo, you immediately become connected,” states Dobranski in the letter.

RELATED: Outdoor hockey grows in latest version of NHL video game

The team this season has supported the Girl Guides, Boys and Girls Club, Canucks Autism Network, Westside Daze, West Kelowna Minor Hockey, Cops for Kids, Chief Tomat Elementary, Boucherie Figure Skating Club, Westside Ringette, Helen Gorman PAC, Westside food bank, Mar Jok PAC, Air Cadets, Mammas for Mammas, Canadian Cancer Society by fundraising and raising awareness for the organizations.

In 2017, the team was slated to move to North Delta after concluding what would have been their last season in West Kelowna if it wasn’t for an outcry from fans who rallied to keep the team.

The potential sale of the team from then owner Mark Cheyne was pulled off the table after the Warriors found local investors to keep junior A hockey alive in West Kelowna.

Soon after, Dobranski and a minority silent partner began overseeing team operations ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

“The impact the Warriors have on minor hockey cannot be understated. I recently visited Delta who is looking for a junior A team and their minor hockey is struggling to the point of nearly folding, and Delta has a population of about 100,000. Quesnel, who lost their Junior A team in 2011, saw a steady decline in minor hockey and are now struggling to enrol new kids. The overall community impact was so severe Quesnel funded a brand new $22 million dollar building just to try and attract a team back, and so far, unsuccessfully. Sadly, communities don’t realize what they have until it’s gone,” states Dobranski in the letter.

The Warriors will hit the ice again against the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place before returning to the Royal LePage Place against the Trail Smoke Eaters Jan. 5, puck drops at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.