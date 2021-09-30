West Kelowna Warriors participate in smudging ceremony to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The ceremony was hosted by Tasha Swite, the owner and operator of Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique

West Kelowna Warriors players pose with Westbank First Nation member and Spirit of the Lake owner and operator Tasha Swite. (Contributed)

The West Kelowna Warriors participated in a smudging ceremony earlier this week to honour the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday (Sept. 30)

“It’s an important day of education and awareness for our country“, said Warriors president Chris Laurie. “Westbank First Nation (WFN) is a pillar of our community and we’re really pleased our team was able to participate in an Indigenous ritual.”

The ceremony was hosted by Tasha Swite, the owner and operator of Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique in West Kelowna.

The Warriors are back on the ice on Friday at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna, kicking off a two-game set against the Vernon Vipers. The Puck drops at 7 p.m., with general admission tickets listed at $10.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 Calls to Action can be viewed here.

